Iraqi Army Comes Under ISIS Attack, Casualties Reported

The ISIS jihadists on Saturday carried out an attack on the Iraqi army in Jalawla with casualties reported.



Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala Police, confirmed that the insurgents conducted an attack on the Iraq army near Halwan bridge of Jalawla town on Saturday night.



At least one soldier was killed while eight others were injured as a result of the armed attack, the spokesperson said, adding that the wounded were taken to the hospital.