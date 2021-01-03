Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 January 2021 02:05 PM

Five People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq

1
 At least five more people lost their lives due to the coronavirus across Iraq on Saturday, the health ministry reported.

This comes as the epidemic situation in Iraq seems to improve, with the health ministry continuing to record more recoveries than infections for several weeks in a row.

According to a statement by the ministry, 840 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, while 1,929 patients were discharged from the hospital during the same period.

Since February, Iraq has seen a total of 597,033, out of which 541,746 people have recovered, but 12,829 others lost their lives.
Related Stories
Read
afae15d9e3accb097ec1729d22075b91_L

Erbil Police Arrests 16 People over Assaulting Iraqi Tourists’ Bus 03 January 2021 06:31 PM

83142

100 Iraqi refugees in Turkey return home after ISIS terrorism eliminated 03 January 2021 02:57 PM

4

Coalition Jets Kill at Least Four ISIS Militants in Kirkuk: Police 03 January 2021 02:40 PM

3

Iraqi Army Comes Under ISIS Attack, Casualties Reported 03 January 2021 02:22 PM

2

PKK Recruits Nine-Year-Old Child in Kirkuk: Family 03 January 2021 02:12 PM

oil tanker

Iraq defuses mine attached to Iraqi oil tanker 02 January 2021 09:37 PM

7

Iraqi Jets Kill Two ISIS Militants near Hawija 02 January 2021 07:16 PM

6

Iraq .. Refer 20 ministers to trial on charges of corruption 02 January 2021 05:19 PM

Comments