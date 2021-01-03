Five People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq

At least five more people lost their lives due to the coronavirus across Iraq on Saturday, the health ministry reported.



This comes as the epidemic situation in Iraq seems to improve, with the health ministry continuing to record more recoveries than infections for several weeks in a row.



According to a statement by the ministry, 840 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, while 1,929 patients were discharged from the hospital during the same period.



Since February, Iraq has seen a total of 597,033, out of which 541,746 people have recovered, but 12,829 others lost their lives.