Iraqi Jets Kill Two ISIS Militants near Hawija

Iraqi warplanes on Saturday carried out multiple airstrikes near Hawija, some 55 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk, killing at least two ISIS militants.
Hawija police chief said that the airstrikes were focused on the surrounding areas of Rashad subdistrict of Hawija.
Further details of the aerial operation was not yet revealed.
