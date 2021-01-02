Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Saturday، 02 January 2021 04:59 PM

IED Left from ISIS Era Kills Teenager near Sinjar

5
An improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday killed a 14-year-old Yezidi boy near Sinjar, reports said.

The incident took place in Talbanat residential complex outside Sinjar, north of Nineveh province.

The explosive device was reportedly left from years ago when the ISIS was in control of the region.

It was not clear if the explosion was triggered by the victim trying to move the object, or it went off like a land mine or booby trap.
