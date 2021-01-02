Fire Burns 12 Tents in Zakho IDP Camp

At least 12 tents of the internally displaced people in Cham Mishko camp near Zakho, Duhok province, burned to ashes after electrical devices sparked a huge fire on Saturday.



Mamoun Yahya, manager of the camp, said that initial investigations show that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire at one of the tents, but it soon spread and burned 12 other tents.



No one was hurt in the incident, but the material damage is huge for the IDP families who already live in a dire situation during this cold season.



Cham Mishko Camp is hosting 4,400 families who have escaped their home in Iraq’s Nineveh province.



The manager of the camp said that Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has already sent aid shipments and new tents to help the affected families.