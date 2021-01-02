Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 02 January 2021 04:55 PM

Fire Burns 12 Tents in Zakho IDP Camp

4
At least 12 tents of the internally displaced people in Cham Mishko camp near Zakho, Duhok province, burned to ashes after electrical devices sparked a huge fire on Saturday.

Mamoun Yahya, manager of the camp, said that initial investigations show that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire at one of the tents, but it soon spread and burned 12 other tents.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the material damage is huge for the IDP families who already live in a dire situation during this cold season.

Cham Mishko Camp is hosting 4,400 families who have escaped their home in Iraq’s Nineveh province.

The manager of the camp said that Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has already sent aid shipments and new tents to help the affected families.
Related Stories
Read
oil tanker

Iraq defuses mine attached to Iraqi oil tanker 02 January 2021 09:37 PM

7

Iraqi Jets Kill Two ISIS Militants near Hawija 02 January 2021 07:16 PM

6

Iraq .. Refer 20 ministers to trial on charges of corruption 02 January 2021 05:19 PM

5

IED Left from ISIS Era Kills Teenager near Sinjar 02 January 2021 04:59 PM

3

Three Soldiers Killed, Another Wounded South Of Kirkuk 02 January 2021 02:35 PM

Capture

At Least One Asayish Wounded In Explosion SouthEast Of Sulaimani 02 January 2021 02:29 PM

5

Iraq government: 'No reason to postpone early elections' 02 January 2021 01:04 AM

4

Iraq's President Salih acknowledges government failure, spread of corruption 02 January 2021 12:57 AM

Comments