Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 02 January 2021 03:55 PM

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% at Fordow site

iaea

Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday.

 

The move is the latest of several recent announcements by Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency that it plans to further breach the deal, which it started violating in 2019 in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.


This step was one of many mentioned in a law passed by Iran’s parliament last month in response to the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel. Such moves by Iran could complicate efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.


“Iran has informed the Agency that in order to comply with a legal act recently passed by the country’s parliament, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran intends to produce low-enriched uranium (LEU) up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the IAEA said in a statement.

 

An IAEA report to member states earlier on Friday obtained by Reuters used similar wording in describing a letter by Iran to the IAEA dated Dec. 31.


“Iran’s letter to the Agency ... did not say when this enrichment activity would take place,” the IAEA statement said.


Fordow was built inside a mountain, apparently to protect it from aerial bombardment, and the 2015 deal does not allow enrichment there. Iran is already enriching at Fordow with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

 

Iran has breached the deal’s 3.67% limit on the purity to which it can enrich uranium, but it has only gone up to 4.5% so far, well short of the 20% it achieved before the deal and the 90% that is weapons-grade.


The deal’s main aim was to extend the time Iran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from roughly two to three months. It also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.


U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003. Iran denies ever having had one.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif 02 January 2021 09:27 PM

aden airport explosion

Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet 02 January 2021 05:06 PM

1

Car bomb hits near Russian base in northeast Syria 02 January 2021 02:18 PM

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-02 at 12.18.57 AM

Removing the Cuban Military’s Grip from Cuba’s Banking Sector 02 January 2021 01:16 AM

6

Secretary of State Pompeo Condemns China for Treatment of Hong Kong Activists 02 January 2021 01:09 AM

1

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Captures nearly 15 ISIS Members 02 January 2021 12:34 AM

b52

Political analyst says dispatch of B-52 may be indication of US attack on Iran 01 January 2021 05:46 PM

bach

UN rights chief condemns Iranian execution of child offender 01 January 2021 05:39 PM

Comments