Three Soldiers Killed, Another Wounded South Of Kirkuk

Three soldiers from the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) were killed and another was wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near their vehicle in Kirkuk’s Daquq district.



The IED targeted a Humvee belonging to the Brigade 45 of the Iraqi Army’s Division 11.



The incident took place in an area between Qahara and Khasha villages.



No group immediately claimed responsibility, but ISIS militants have been active in the area in the past.



In December 2017, the Iraqi Security Forces, in cooperation with the Peshmerga and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and aided by Coalition airstrikes, declared victory over ISIS. Since then, the militant group has resorted to guerrilla hit-and-run tactics, but remains a potent threat in some parts of the country.