Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 02 January 2021 01:04 AM

Iraq government: 'No reason to postpone early elections'

5
The Iraqi prime minister's Advisor for Elections Affairs Abdul-Hussein Al-Hindawi confirmed on Thursday that the early elections slated for 6 June, 2021, will take place as scheduled.

Al-Hindawi told reporters that as many as 750 mobile teams from the election commission will start updating voter data at the beginning of next month, in preparation for the elections.

"All the requirements to hold the early elections are available, and there is no justification to postpone the date," he explained, adding that there are promises from the Council of Representatives to approve the Federal Court law during the next few weeks.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed his government's intention to proceed with holding early elections.
Related Stories
Read
4

Iraq's President Salih acknowledges government failure, spread of corruption 02 January 2021 12:57 AM

3

Iranian Border Guards Wound Two Kurdish Porters 02 January 2021 12:41 AM

2

No Excuses Left for Baghdad to Cut Kurdistan’s Budget: KRG Spokesperson 02 January 2021 12:39 AM

Capture

Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq 01 January 2021 08:54 PM

tanker2

Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker 01 January 2021 05:51 PM

tanker

Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull 01 January 2021 05:49 PM

tanker

Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq 31 December 2020 10:09 PM

6

Retired Peshmerga Officer Shot Dead at Home in Sulimani’s Qirga Neighborhood 30 December 2020 02:58 PM

Comments