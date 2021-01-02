Iranian Border Guards Wound Two Kurdish Porters

Iranian border guards have left at least two Kurdish porters this week, a human rights group revealed on Thursday.



The Iranian border forces on Saturday, December 26, opened fire at group of Kurdish porters, also known as Kolbars, in the city of Nawsood, Kermanshah province, wounding one porter, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



Moreover, the border guards earlier on Wednesday shot at least one Kolbar in the same area, according to the human rights group.