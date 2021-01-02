Deir ez-Zor: SDF Captures nearly 15 ISIS Members

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured nearly 15 members of the ISIS in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, a statement said.



The SDF said in a statement that its forces carried out an operation on Thursday night, capturing at least 14 insurgents in the towns of al-Sour and al-Kasrah in Deir ez-Zor.



The forces also managed to kill three ISIS militants who are said to be Iraqi nationals, according to the statement.



Backed by the US-led Coalition forces, the Syrian Kurdish fighters played a key role in the fight against the ISIS over the past few years.