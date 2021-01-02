Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Saturday، 02 January 2021 12:34 AM

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Captures nearly 15 ISIS Members

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured nearly 15 members of the ISIS in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, a statement said.

The SDF said in a statement that its forces carried out an operation on Thursday night, capturing at least 14 insurgents in the towns of al-Sour and al-Kasrah in Deir ez-Zor.

The forces also managed to kill three ISIS militants who are said to be Iraqi nationals, according to the statement.

Backed by the US-led Coalition forces, the Syrian Kurdish fighters played a key role in the fight against the ISIS over the past few years.
