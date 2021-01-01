Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 01 January 2021 08:54 PM

Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq

Capture

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had recorded less than 1,000 new infections of coronavirus in the past day.

At least 902 people were found positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of people so far diagnosed with the novel virus to 596,193, the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll also spiked to 12,824 after 11 other people lost their lives on Friday.

Out of the total number of cases confirmed since February, at least 539,817 patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to the latest updates in this regard.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Friday، 01 January 2021 09:01 PM
Read
5

Iraq government: 'No reason to postpone early elections' 02 January 2021 01:04 AM

4

Iraq's President Salih acknowledges government failure, spread of corruption 02 January 2021 12:57 AM

3

Iranian Border Guards Wound Two Kurdish Porters 02 January 2021 12:41 AM

2

No Excuses Left for Baghdad to Cut Kurdistan’s Budget: KRG Spokesperson 02 January 2021 12:39 AM

tanker2

Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker 01 January 2021 05:51 PM

tanker

Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull 01 January 2021 05:49 PM

tanker

Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq 31 December 2020 10:09 PM

6

Retired Peshmerga Officer Shot Dead at Home in Sulimani’s Qirga Neighborhood 30 December 2020 02:58 PM

Comments