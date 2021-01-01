Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had recorded less than 1,000 new infections of coronavirus in the past day.



At least 902 people were found positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of people so far diagnosed with the novel virus to 596,193, the ministry said in a statement.



The death toll also spiked to 12,824 after 11 other people lost their lives on Friday.



Out of the total number of cases confirmed since February, at least 539,817 patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to the latest updates in this regard.