Friday, 01 January 2021
Friday، 01 January 2021 05:51 PM

Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker

An Iraqi explosives-handling team is working to neutralize a “large” mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday.


The statement came a day after two private security firms said sailors feared they had found a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker in the waters off the Iraqi port of Basra.

 

A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship, usually by a diver-member of special forces. It later explodes, and can significantly damage a vessel.

