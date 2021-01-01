Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 01 January 2021
Friday، 01 January 2021 05:49 PM

Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

 An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, and explosives experts were working to make it safe, Iraq’s military said on Friday.


The tanker was in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off Iraq’s coast in the Persian Gulf and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, the military said in its statement.


“It’s a complicated marine bomb with sensors that could cause a sudden explosion,” a security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

