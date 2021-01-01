Political analyst says dispatch of B-52 may be indication of US attack on Iran

A political analyst told Baghdad Post that the US's dispatch of B-52 bombers to the Middle East means that Trump may attack Iran in his last weeks as president.

The recent US B-52 bomber missions come in a bid to deter Iran from conducting retaliatory attacks against US troops in the Middle East, on the anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, he said.

It is almost certain that Tehran is planning a retaliatory attack against US troops in the coming days, in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing. Trump and Biden both have to stay vigilant.