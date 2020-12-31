Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 01 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 31 December 2020 10:13 PM

Iran execution of man convicted of murder when 16 draws UN condemnation

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran executed a man on Thursday who had been convicted of murder 12 years ago when he was 16, a Western rights group said, drawing condemnation from the U.N. rights office which said it was prohibited under international law.


There was no report of the execution on Iran’s media and judiciary officials could not be reached for comment on Thursday, the start of the weekend in the country.


“This is the fourth confirmed execution of a child offender in Iran in 2020. The execution of child offenders is categorically prohibited under international law and Iran is under the obligation to abide by this prohibition,” the U.N. human rights office said in a statement.

 

“U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet strongly condemns the killing of Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee. We are also dismayed that this execution took place despite interventions ...with the Government of Iran on this issue,” the statement said.


Amnesty International said on Twitter that Rezaiee had been convicted based allegedly on forced confessions and had spent 12 years on death row.


Persons convicted of crimes as juveniles have been executed regularly since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

 

Under Iran’s laws, the age for adulthood is determined by puberty, 15 for boys and nine for girls, but a judge is expected to determine the maturity of the defendant in capital punishment cases.


When there is a discrepancy between domestic law and international legal obligations, Iranian authorities have turned to domestic law.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to 'fabricate' pretext to attack Iran 31 December 2020 10:11 PM

aden airport explosion

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack 31 December 2020 03:23 PM

Arab coalition launches 8 raids on Houthi positions in Sanaa, Saada

Saudi-led coalition strikes at Yemen capital after attacks on Aden blamed on Houthis 31 December 2020 03:21 PM

vaccine

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine 30 December 2020 11:00 PM

Afrin

Abuses against Kurdish women in Afrin under Turkish Parliament radar 30 December 2020 10:57 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash 30 December 2020 09:15 PM

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algeria president Tebboune returns from COVID-19 treatment in Germany 30 December 2020 03:36 PM

aden airport explosion

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed 30 December 2020 03:32 PM

Comments