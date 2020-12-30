Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 31 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 30 December 2020 11:00 PM

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

vaccine
Britain has authorized the use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”
The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said “today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.
He added: “We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.”
Related Stories
Read
Afrin

Abuses against Kurdish women in Afrin under Turkish Parliament radar 30 December 2020 10:57 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash 30 December 2020 09:15 PM

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algeria president Tebboune returns from COVID-19 treatment in Germany 30 December 2020 03:36 PM

aden airport explosion

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed 30 December 2020 03:32 PM

Israel struck in Syria on Saturday night, targeting an area near the airport in Damascus, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian army says Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier 30 December 2020 03:28 PM

trump

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill 29 December 2020 05:14 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine 29 December 2020 05:09 PM

pfizer

Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors 29 December 2020 04:57 PM

Comments