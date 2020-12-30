Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 31 December 2020
Wednesday، 30 December 2020 02:58 PM

Retired Peshmerga Officer Shot Dead at Home in Sulimani’s Qirga Neighborhood

Police in Sulaimani said on Tuesday night (December 29) that a retired Peshmerga officer was shot dead at his home by unidentified gunmen in the city’s Qirga neighborhood.

Director of the Sulaimani Police Directorate’s Communication and Relations Department Sarkawt Ahmad said that the officer was seriously wounded and that he later died at the hospital.

Police have not publicly released the victim’s name yet.

“The motive for the incident is not known and his family said that they have no problems with anyone,” Ahmad said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.
