Iraq's Protest Movement

In a recent study initiated by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and conducted by an international research company 1,000 Iraqis aged 18 years and older were interviewed in person in September and October 2020.



For the majority, the protests are an outcry against corruption in a crisis-ridden country; the desire that those responsible for the socio-economic crunch will be held accountable is overwhelming.



The most recent protests were very popular among those surveyed: 60 percent support the movement, which is undoubtedly more than just a youth revolt.



Since October last year, thousands of people have regularly taken to the streets against their government and engaged in often bloody street battles. The results so far are appalling: more than 600 people have been killed in the protests and around 7,000 injured.

Nevertheless, the majority of the Iraqis are optimistic about the future especially the younger generation between 31 and 45. It can be assumed that the demonstrators will not give up in 2021 either.