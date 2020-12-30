Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 31 December 2020
Wednesday، 30 December 2020 02:15 PM

ISIS Snipers Kill One Civilian, Injure Another in Village near Khanaqin

ISIS militants on Tuesday night attacked a village near Khanaqin, Diyala province, and killed at least on civilian.

A police source said the jihadists used snipers and injured two civilian residents of Um Hunta village.

“One of the injured succumbed to his wounds later at hospital,” Diyala police spokesperson Nihad Mohammed said.

The militants fled the area before the security forces arrived, Mohammed added.
