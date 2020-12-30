Poland: Two Iraqi Nationals Charged with Financing ISIS

A couple of Iraqi citizens in Poland have been charged with financing the ISIS jihadist group, a report said on Tuesday.



This came following a years-long investigation into money transfers to a German man who had gone to Syria for the purpose of joining the insurgent group of ISIS, a local news agency reported.



Poland’s National Public Prosecutor’s Office explained in a statement that the pair, charged on December 14 in Poland's western city of Wroclaw, is accused of being involved in money transfers sent between February 2015 to April 2016 to a man and his wife in Iraq and Syria by relatives in Germany.



Based on an investigation launched by the Polish counter-terrorism, as well as counterintelligence service, the two Iraqi men had acted as brokers for the money transfers under a system known as "hawala".