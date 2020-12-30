Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 31 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 30 December 2020 01:55 PM

Baghdad Selected as Worst Capital on Earth

1
Iraq's capital Baghdad has been chosen as the worst city to live in the world, a consulting group stated.

A list by Mercer indicates that Baghdad appears at the bottom of the list due to various factors, including, social life, political stability, medical necessity availability, public services, schools, job vacancies, and housing.

Based on the Mercer's list, which contains 230 cities, Austria's capital Vienna comes at the top as the best city to live in.

However, the consulting group noted that it has not released a Quality of Living Ranking in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Related Stories
Read
6

Retired Peshmerga Officer Shot Dead at Home in Sulimani’s Qirga Neighborhood 30 December 2020 02:58 PM

5

Iraq's Protest Movement 30 December 2020 02:53 PM

4

Iraq devalues dinar to boost economy, factory production 30 December 2020 02:30 PM

3

ISIS Snipers Kill One Civilian, Injure Another in Village near Khanaqin 30 December 2020 02:15 PM

2

Poland: Two Iraqi Nationals Charged with Financing ISIS 30 December 2020 02:03 PM

8

COVID-19 Claims Three Lives in Kurdistan 29 December 2020 08:11 PM

Jordans-Capital-Bank-acquires-Lebanons-Bank-Audi-units-in-Iraq-Jordan-768x430

Jordan’s Capital Bank acquires Lebanon’s Bank Audi units in Iraq, Jordan 29 December 2020 08:07 PM

download

Iraq's southern oil exports at 2.7 million bpd in December, says official 29 December 2020 03:17 PM

Comments