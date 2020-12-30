Baghdad Selected as Worst Capital on Earth

Iraq's capital Baghdad has been chosen as the worst city to live in the world, a consulting group stated.



A list by Mercer indicates that Baghdad appears at the bottom of the list due to various factors, including, social life, political stability, medical necessity availability, public services, schools, job vacancies, and housing.



Based on the Mercer's list, which contains 230 cities, Austria's capital Vienna comes at the top as the best city to live in.



However, the consulting group noted that it has not released a Quality of Living Ranking in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

