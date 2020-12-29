COVID-19 Claims Three Lives in Kurdistan

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of three other people across the Kurdistan Region since yesterday, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.



Out of 2,744 suspects who took the test for the coronavirus on Tuesday, at least 140 people were found positive for the novel virus, the ministry said in a statement.



However, there were also 383 recoveries.



The Kurdistan Region has so far recorded 103,099 coronavirus cases with 69,750 recoveries and 3,380 fatalities since early March.