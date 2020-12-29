Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 29 December 2020 05:14 PM

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

trump

Oil rose to hit $52 a barrel on Monday as US President Donald Trump’s signing of a coronavirus aid package and the start of a European vaccination campaign outweighed concern about weak near-term demand.


Europe, meanwhile, launched a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.
Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $51.74 a barrel, after trading as high as $52.02 and reversing an earlier decline. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 59 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $48.82.


“The signing of the US stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA.


Oil has recovered from historic lows hit this year as the emerging pandemic hammered demand. Brent reached $52.48 on Dec. 18, its highest since March.

But, the emergence of a new variant of the virus has led to movement restrictions being reimposed, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices.

 

Oil remains vulnerable to any further setbacks in efforts to control the virus, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a note.


Also coming into focus will be a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The group is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market.


OPEC+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. 

Related Stories
Read
coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine 29 December 2020 05:09 PM

pfizer

Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors 29 December 2020 04:57 PM

467888

UAE embraces Hanukkah as part of peace process 29 December 2020 01:49 PM

nashville bombing

Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’ 28 December 2020 10:29 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters clashed with Kurdish forces 28 December 2020 10:20 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah 28 December 2020 10:16 PM

oil tanker

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf 28 December 2020 10:02 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria 27 December 2020 11:03 PM

Comments