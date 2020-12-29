Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Tuesday، 29 December 2020 01:31 PM

"Outlawed" Forces Deteriorate Situation: Sinjar Mayor

With the presence of the "outlawed" forces in Sinjar, the security situation in the Yezidi majority populated region has deteriorated, the town's mayor revealed on Monday.

"The situation in Sinjar is even worse than before," Sinjar Mayor Mahma Khalil said, referring to the time prior to an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to normalize the situation in the region, based on which all armed groups should leave the town.

He further noted that those groups have prevented the displaced people from returning to their places of origin.

According to the official, any time there are attempts to force the "outlawed" groups to withdraw from Sinjar, they appear with different uniforms and names, with pro-Iran IMIS militia supporting them.

