Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 29 December 2020 01:27 PM

Baghdad Says Talks on Erbil's Share from Budget Ongoing

2
The Iraqi federal government confirmed on Monday that talks on the Kurdistan Region's share from the federal budget are ongoing.

Hassan Nadhim, a spokesperson for the Iraqi government, said in a statement that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, previously dispatched to Baghdad, had agreed on the Budget Deficit Law.

The budget bill for the year 2021 will be sent to the parliament presidency on Tuesday, Nadhim added.

He further noted that the Iraqi public servants will receive their salaries on time without any delays.
Related Stories
Read
3

"Outlawed" Forces Deteriorate Situation: Sinjar Mayor 29 December 2020 01:31 PM

1

Diyala: Six People Killed in Fuel Tanker Blast and Armed Attack 29 December 2020 01:17 PM

Iraq-corona-24

Iraq reports over 900 coronavirus cases in past day 28 December 2020 10:41 PM

The federal government in Baghdad is in charge of those 14 Iraqi migrants who drowned on Wednesday in the Aegean Sea in a failed attempt to seek refuge in Europe, MP of the Democratic Party said

More than 55 Iraqi migrants rescued among others in Aegean Sea 28 December 2020 10:35 PM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Kadhimi says Iraq is at a crossroads 28 December 2020 10:00 PM

9

A Process To Steal Crude Oil Thwarted In Basra 28 December 2020 07:45 PM

8

Erbil Security Forces Seized over 550kg of Illegal Drugs in 2020 28 December 2020 07:30 PM

7

Kurdistan Confirms 132 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Fatalities 28 December 2020 07:27 PM

Comments