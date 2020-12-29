Baghdad Says Talks on Erbil's Share from Budget Ongoing

The Iraqi federal government confirmed on Monday that talks on the Kurdistan Region's share from the federal budget are ongoing.



Hassan Nadhim, a spokesperson for the Iraqi government, said in a statement that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, previously dispatched to Baghdad, had agreed on the Budget Deficit Law.



The budget bill for the year 2021 will be sent to the parliament presidency on Tuesday, Nadhim added.



He further noted that the Iraqi public servants will receive their salaries on time without any delays.