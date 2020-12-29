Diyala: Six People Killed in Fuel Tanker Blast and Armed Attack

At least six people were killed as a result of an explosion of a fuel tanker and an armed attack in the Iraqi province of Diyala on Monday, security sources said.



Unidentified armed men opened fire at a fish seller in Kanaan district, east of Diyala, killing him instantly and leaving another wounded before escaping the scene to an unknown location, the sources said.



Meanwhile, at least five people were killed after a petrol tanker exploded on the Khalis road in northern Diyala, while no accurate information was received about the causes of the explosion.



Another source said that the explosion also caused the burning of three vehicles carrying civilians in the area, adding that firefighters and first aid teams arrived at the scene soon after the explosion.