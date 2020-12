At least 931 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across Iraq within the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.



In a statement on Monday, the ministry said 11 people lost their lives since yesterday, while1,511 patients have been discharged from the hospital.



Iraq has seen a total of 592,528 coronavirus infections, with 533,314 people already recovered from COVID-19 and 12,791 registered deaths since February.