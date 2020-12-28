Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 December 2020 10:29 PM

Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’

nashville bombing
The man authorities believe was responsible for setting off a Christmas Day bomb that injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings in downtown Nashville told a neighbor days before the explosion that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
Rick Laude said he saw Anthony Quinn Warner standing at his mailbox on Dec. 21 and pulled over in his car to speak with him. After asking how Warner’s elderly mother was doing, Laude said he casually asked him, “Is Santa going to bring you anything good for Christmas?” Laude said Warner smiled and then said, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
Laude, 57, a commercial truck driver, said he didn’t think much of the remark and thought Warner only meant that “something good” was going to happen for him. He said he was “speechless” later when he read that authorities had identified Warner as the suspected bomber.
“Nothing about this guy raised any red flags,” Laude said. “He was just quiet.”
While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive.
“We hope to get an answer. Sometimes, it’s just not possible,” David Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today” show. “The best way to find motive is to talk to the individual. We will not be able to do that in this case.”
In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion. According to officials, he had not been on the radar before Christmas. A TBI records report released Monday showed that Warner’s only arrest was for a 1978 marijuana-related charge.
“It does appear that the intent was more destruction than death but again that’s all still speculation at this point as we continue in our investigation with all our partners,” Rausch added.
Related Stories
Read
Kurdish YPG forces

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters clashed with Kurdish forces 28 December 2020 10:20 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah 28 December 2020 10:16 PM

oil tanker

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf 28 December 2020 10:02 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria 27 December 2020 11:03 PM

snow_tehran

Storms kill 12 climbers in Iran, capsized ship crew missing in Gulf 27 December 2020 10:59 PM

libya flag

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years 27 December 2020 10:46 PM

8

COVID-19: Iran Reports 119 Deaths, Lowest in Three Months 27 December 2020 04:58 PM

6

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey 27 December 2020 04:56 PM

Comments