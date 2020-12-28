Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 December 2020 10:20 PM

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters clashed with Kurdish forces

Kurdish YPG forces

Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.


The deployment comes ahead of talks in southern Russia on Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.


Syria, where Moscow and Ankara have backed different sides, is one of the topics the two diplomats will discuss.

Battles between Turkey-backed fighters and Kurdish forces broke out near the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria earlier this month. The town Ain Issa sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.


Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies seized territory in the region in an offensive last year against the Kurdish YPG militia which holds swathes of north and east Syria.


The Russian defence ministry said in a statement it had sent more military police to the area on Sunday.

Related Stories
Read
nashville bombing

Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’ 28 December 2020 10:29 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah 28 December 2020 10:16 PM

oil tanker

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf 28 December 2020 10:02 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria 27 December 2020 11:03 PM

snow_tehran

Storms kill 12 climbers in Iran, capsized ship crew missing in Gulf 27 December 2020 10:59 PM

libya flag

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years 27 December 2020 10:46 PM

8

COVID-19: Iran Reports 119 Deaths, Lowest in Three Months 27 December 2020 04:58 PM

6

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey 27 December 2020 04:56 PM

Comments