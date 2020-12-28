Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 December 2020 10:02 PM

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf

oil tanker
The body of one of seven missing crew members of a capsized Iranian transport vessel was found in the Gulf waters on Monday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The agency quoted a local maritime official as saying that the search was continuing for the remaining six crew members, whose vessel capsized on Friday near the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.
The crew members included six Iranians and one Indian.
Related Stories
Read
nashville bombing

Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’ 28 December 2020 10:29 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters clashed with Kurdish forces 28 December 2020 10:20 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah 28 December 2020 10:16 PM

Kurdish YPG forces

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria 27 December 2020 11:03 PM

snow_tehran

Storms kill 12 climbers in Iran, capsized ship crew missing in Gulf 27 December 2020 10:59 PM

libya flag

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years 27 December 2020 10:46 PM

8

COVID-19: Iran Reports 119 Deaths, Lowest in Three Months 27 December 2020 04:58 PM

6

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey 27 December 2020 04:56 PM

Comments