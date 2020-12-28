Kadhimi says Iraq is at a crossroads

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said Iraq was at a cross roads, during a meeting he held on Monday with his ministers.



In remarks, Kadhimi said that the central role of his government was to hold early elections.



“Successive governments since 2003 have made the transition period a permanent one,” he said, adding that this was one of the biggest reasons the country stagnant.

“We have an opportunity to succeed in restoring the people's confidence in the state, the political system, and democratic mechanisms, by holding fair and fair elections that would achieve stability in the country,” Kadhimi.