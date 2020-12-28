A Process To Steal Crude Oil Thwarted In Basra

The Intelligence Agency thwarted an operation to steal crude oil in Basra.



According to an intelligence statement, the detachments of the intelligence agency in Basra managed to thwart the process of stealing crude oil through a hole in the conveyor tube (15 knots) by attaching a valve to the pipe connected to it by a plastic tube extended inside an incision about 10 cm from the site of the hole to facilitate the smuggling process.



