Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 December 2020 07:30 PM

Erbil Security Forces Seized over 550kg of Illegal Drugs in 2020

8
 The security forces in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil were able to seize over 550 kilograms of illicit drugs in 2020, a statement confirmed on Monday.

Announcing the figures of its activities for the current year, the Erbil anti-narcotics directorate explained in a statement that the illegal drugs are imported from neighboring countries and Iraq's south and centre provinces, noting that the Kurdistan Region has no production source of narcotics.

During the same period, the security forces managed to arrest a total of 1,100 suspects, out of which at least 915 have so far been tried and sentenced while the rest remained on trial, some of which were released due to lack of evidence.

In addition to narcotics, the figures also included illegal weapons, medical drugs, and counterfeit currency, according to the statement.
Related Stories
Read
Iraq-corona-24

Iraq reports over 900 coronavirus cases in past day 28 December 2020 10:41 PM

The federal government in Baghdad is in charge of those 14 Iraqi migrants who drowned on Wednesday in the Aegean Sea in a failed attempt to seek refuge in Europe, MP of the Democratic Party said

More than 55 Iraqi migrants rescued among others in Aegean Sea 28 December 2020 10:35 PM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Kadhimi says Iraq is at a crossroads 28 December 2020 10:00 PM

9

A Process To Steal Crude Oil Thwarted In Basra 28 December 2020 07:45 PM

7

Kurdistan Confirms 132 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Fatalities 28 December 2020 07:27 PM

7

Kurdistan PM, Australian Ambassador talk trade, investment in Erbil meeting 28 December 2020 04:07 PM

5

Three Members of ISIS Arrested in Kirkuk 28 December 2020 03:56 PM

4

Iraq at risk of serious power shortages 28 December 2020 02:38 PM

Comments