Erbil Security Forces Seized over 550kg of Illegal Drugs in 2020

The security forces in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil were able to seize over 550 kilograms of illicit drugs in 2020, a statement confirmed on Monday.



Announcing the figures of its activities for the current year, the Erbil anti-narcotics directorate explained in a statement that the illegal drugs are imported from neighboring countries and Iraq's south and centre provinces, noting that the Kurdistan Region has no production source of narcotics.



During the same period, the security forces managed to arrest a total of 1,100 suspects, out of which at least 915 have so far been tried and sentenced while the rest remained on trial, some of which were released due to lack of evidence.



In addition to narcotics, the figures also included illegal weapons, medical drugs, and counterfeit currency, according to the statement.