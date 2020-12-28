Kurdistan Confirms 132 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Fatalities

The Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region on Monday confirmed the infection of 132 more people with COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus within the past 24 hours.



According to the latest updates provided by the ministry, the total number of infections in the Kurdistan Region now stands at 102,959, while the death toll has reached 3,377.



The ministry also reported 316 recoveries over the past day, which brings the total number of recoveries up to 69,367.



There are more than 30,000 active cases in Kurdistan receiving treatment now, the report added despite the significant decline in the daily infections.