Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 December 2020 07:27 PM

Kurdistan Confirms 132 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Fatalities

7
The Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region on Monday confirmed the infection of 132 more people with COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus within the past 24 hours.

According to the latest updates provided by the ministry, the total number of infections in the Kurdistan Region now stands at 102,959, while the death toll has reached 3,377.

The ministry also reported 316 recoveries over the past day, which brings the total number of recoveries up to 69,367.

There are more than 30,000 active cases in Kurdistan receiving treatment now, the report added despite the significant decline in the daily infections.
Related Stories
Read
Iraq-corona-24

Iraq reports over 900 coronavirus cases in past day 28 December 2020 10:41 PM

The federal government in Baghdad is in charge of those 14 Iraqi migrants who drowned on Wednesday in the Aegean Sea in a failed attempt to seek refuge in Europe, MP of the Democratic Party said

More than 55 Iraqi migrants rescued among others in Aegean Sea 28 December 2020 10:35 PM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Kadhimi says Iraq is at a crossroads 28 December 2020 10:00 PM

9

A Process To Steal Crude Oil Thwarted In Basra 28 December 2020 07:45 PM

8

Erbil Security Forces Seized over 550kg of Illegal Drugs in 2020 28 December 2020 07:30 PM

7

Kurdistan PM, Australian Ambassador talk trade, investment in Erbil meeting 28 December 2020 04:07 PM

5

Three Members of ISIS Arrested in Kirkuk 28 December 2020 03:56 PM

4

Iraq at risk of serious power shortages 28 December 2020 02:38 PM

Comments