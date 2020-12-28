Three Members of ISIS Arrested in Kirkuk

Iraqi intelligence service on Monday arrested three members of the ISIS in Kirkuk, an official said.
The three men were previously identified as perpetrators of multiple terrorist attacks, a police source said.
They are now under detention and will soon face trial.
Last week in Kirkuk, Iraqi forces also arrested two women who were known as ISIS operatives responsible for supporting the families of ISIS militants.
