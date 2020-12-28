Turkey to Begin Exporting Electricity to Iraq

Turkey is expected to begin exporting electricity to neighboring Iraq via the Kurdistan Region, starting on Monday.



This comes after the Energy Market Regulatory Authority in Turkey granted a license to the Aksen Energy Trade Company to export 150 megawatts of electricity to Iraq for a period of 11 months.



Based on a contract signed between Baghdad and Ankara, the electricity supply to Iraq will start from December 28th until November 1, 2021.



The head of the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Mustafa Yilmaz, said in a statement that his country is now capable of meeting the electricity needs of its neighbors.