Iraqi Forces on Alert about Potential Attack in Green Zone on New Years Eve

The Iraqi security forces have obtained intelligence about suspicious movement of pro-Iran militias who are believed to be preparing for an attack on Baghdad’s Green Zone during the New Years Eve celebrations, a source said.



Intelligence indicate the transfer of Grad missiles launchers to al-Maamel district of Baghdad.



It is believed that outlawed militias are preparing to target the Green Zone where the US embassy and many Iraqi government buildings are located.



According to the source, security forces are now put on high alert to search the suspicious locations and find the rockets.