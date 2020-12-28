IED Blast Injures Army Commander, Three Soldiers in North of Iraq

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday in north of Iraq left one army commander and three soldiers injured.



The explosion was carried out in Garraw village, outside Dibis district of Kirkuk province, a police source said, noting that the ISIS was responsible.



The troops were clearing the area from ISIS remnants when the IED hit one of their vehicles.



“The Humvee has burned and the four injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment,” the source added.