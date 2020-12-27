Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 28 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 27 December 2020 11:03 PM

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria

Kurdish YPG forces

Turkey said on Sunday its military killed 15 militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it said was preparing to carry out an attack in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies.


In an offensive last year dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Turkey seized a 120-km (75-mile) stretch of border territory in northeast Syria from the YPG, which it considers a terrorist organisation linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia.


“Our heroic commandos dealt another heavy blow to the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. Fifteen PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the Peace Spring region from the south to carry out an attack were neutralised with the successful intervention of our commandos,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.


Turkey halted its offensive, which was widely condemned by Ankara’s Western allies as the YPG was a key U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS, after striking deals with Russia and the United States.

 

Moscow has said the YPG withdrew to at least 30 km (18 miles) from Turkey’s border, but Ankara has been sceptical and held out the possibility of new attacks if militants remain. U.S. support for the YPG has been among the main issues between Ankara and Washington, NATO allies.


Turkey backs rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia and Iran support Assad’s forces. Since 2016, Turkey has seized swathes of northern Syria in four cross-border offensives to drive back ISIS and the YPG, and prevent a fresh influx of migrants from Syria.

Related Stories
Read
snow_tehran

Storms kill 12 climbers in Iran, capsized ship crew missing in Gulf 27 December 2020 10:59 PM

libya flag

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years 27 December 2020 10:46 PM

8

COVID-19: Iran Reports 119 Deaths, Lowest in Three Months 27 December 2020 04:58 PM

6

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey 27 December 2020 04:56 PM

1

Bomb Blast Kills SDF Fighter in Deir ez-Zor 27 December 2020 02:41 PM

covid

EU begins vaccinations to defeat pandemic 27 December 2020 01:59 PM

Hulusi Akar

Turkey warns Libya's Haftar and supporters against attacking its forces 27 December 2020 01:55 PM

covid

France reports sharp decrease in new daily COVID cases before vaccine roll out 26 December 2020 10:38 PM

Comments