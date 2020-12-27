Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 28 December 2020
Sunday، 27 December 2020 10:56 PM

Iranian activist accuses regime of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Maryam Rajavi

Iranian activist Maryam Rajavi has accused the regime of delaying the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine, describing it as a  “criminal policy” against its citizens.


In remarks, Rajavi, said President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been “evading buying the vaccine, promising to produce their own domestic vaccine.”

 

The activist, who leads the opposition group People’s Mujahedin of Iran, added that the local vaccine was being produced by the HQ Implementing the Orders of Khomenei, which she described as “one of Khamenei’s plunderous and extortionist foundations.”

 

Rajavi noted that experts estimate a long time for the domestic vaccine to be available to the public, even if the laboratory sample has been approved.

