IED Blast Hist Coalition Logistics Convoy in Central Iraq

A roadside bomb on Sunday hit a convoy carrying logistic support for the US-led Global Coalition in Iraq.
The explosion took place on the international highway passing through Babil province.
Possible casualties or material damages are not known yet.
Qasim Al-Jabarin faction, a group linked to the Iran-backed militias, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last Wednesday, another roadside bomb hit a convoy of Coalition logistics on a highway connecting Baghdad with Babil. There was no damages according to security sources.
