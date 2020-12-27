IED Blast Hist Coalition Logistics Convoy in Central Iraq

A roadside bomb on Sunday hit a convoy carrying logistic support for the US-led Global Coalition in Iraq.



The explosion took place on the international highway passing through Babil province.



Possible casualties or material damages are not known yet.



Qasim Al-Jabarin faction, a group linked to the Iran-backed militias, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.



Last Wednesday, another roadside bomb hit a convoy of Coalition logistics on a highway connecting Baghdad with Babil. There was no damages according to security sources.