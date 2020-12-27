Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Sunday، 27 December 2020 04:58 PM

COVID-19: Iran Reports 119 Deaths, Lowest in Three Months

Iran on Sunday reported 119 deaths from COVID-19, which is the lowest daily fatality in more than three months.

Sima Lari, a spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry, said 5,502 people had tested positive within the past 24 hours, which raised the total number of infections to 1,200,465.

The virus has so far claimed nearly 55,000 lives across Iran.

The Tehran government extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities and towns on Sunday, hoping to sustain the recent decline in the number of infections and fatalities.
