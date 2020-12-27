Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake on Sunday rattled Elazig province in eastern Turkey with no casualties so far, officials said.



Elazig’s governor Erkaya Yirik said there had been no unfavorable situations so far and that emergency response teams were in the field.



“No loss of life or damage has been reported,” said Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. “There is no negative situation so far. All of our teams are currently inspecting the area.”



The quake was also felt in Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Mardin, Batman and Diyarbakir provinces, state-run Anadolu Agency said.