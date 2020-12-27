Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Sunday، 27 December 2020

PM Barzani Pays Visit to Family of Late Erbil Governor

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday paid a visit to the family of late Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi.

During the visit, PM Barzani reiterated that Dr. Firsat Sofi’s passing was a serious loss for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

He described the late governor as a “patriot” whose selflessness in his works will be remembered.

Sofi died in mid-November this year after being infected with COVID-19. His body was received in a massive ceremony in Erbil attended by Kurdistan Region President and scores of Kurdish and foreign officials.
