Sunday, 27 December 2020
Sunday، 27 December 2020 02:55 PM

Two ISIS militants Killed in Police Ambush in Kirkuk

Iraqi federal police killed two militants of the ISIS in Kirkuk on Saturday night, an official said.

The insurgents were ambushed by the police near Riyadh subdistrict of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, Fattah Mahmoud, Chief of Hawija police department, said.

Elsewhere in Diyala province, a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at a shop, killing the owner who was also a member of IMIS.

During the shooting, a policeman was also injured, official sources said.

The perpetrators escaped the scene before the security forces arrived.
