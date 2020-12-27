Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Sunday، 27 December 2020 02:47 PM

No COVID-19 Variant Recorded in Erbil: Official

There has been no infection with the mutant COVID-19 registered in Erbil province so far, said the health department of Erbil.

On Sunday, Seman Salman, a spokesperson for the department, refuted the reports on the spread of the virus variant.

“Our teams are working round-the-clock and all the necessary measures are taken to stop the COVID-19 and prevent the mutant one,” Salman added.
