Bomb Blast Kills SDF Fighter in Deir ez-Zor

At least one fighter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed as a result of a bomb explosion in Syria's Deir ez-Zor on Saturday.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an IED explosion targeted a vehicle of the SDF fighters in al-Shuhayl town, eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where another fighter was also injured.

"This explosion coincides with ISIS cells’ escalating operation in the region during the past few months," the Britain-based monitoring group added.

Earlier on December 22, a similar bomb blast killed the head of the local council of al-Kubar town, west Deir Ezzor, SOHR said, explaining that the bomb had been attached to his car by unknown armed men.
