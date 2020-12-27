Bomb Blast Kills SDF Fighter in Deir ez-Zor

At least one fighter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed as a result of a bomb explosion in Syria's Deir ez-Zor on Saturday.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an IED explosion targeted a vehicle of the SDF fighters in al-Shuhayl town, eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where another fighter was also injured.
"This explosion coincides with ISIS cells’ escalating operation in the region during the past few months," the Britain-based monitoring group added.
Earlier on December 22, a similar bomb blast killed the head of the local council of al-Kubar town, west Deir Ezzor, SOHR said, explaining that the bomb had been attached to his car by unknown armed men.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an IED explosion targeted a vehicle of the SDF fighters in al-Shuhayl town, eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where another fighter was also injured.
"This explosion coincides with ISIS cells’ escalating operation in the region during the past few months," the Britain-based monitoring group added.
Earlier on December 22, a similar bomb blast killed the head of the local council of al-Kubar town, west Deir Ezzor, SOHR said, explaining that the bomb had been attached to his car by unknown armed men.