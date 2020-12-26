Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 26 December 2020 11:31 PM

Iraq reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in past day

corona

Less than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported on Saturday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported indicating an enhancing epidemic situation in the country.


Only 836 new infections of coronavirus across Iraq were registered, including those reported in the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, while 1,390 patients were discharged from the hospital.


The death toll spiked to 12,767 with 12 new fatalities recorded on Saturday.
Out of 590,779 COVID-19 cases so far confirmed since February, a total of 530,262 people have recovered from the novel virus.

Related Stories
Read
ac874608c40fd02a3c00f2f18d900d6a_L

Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience 27 December 2020 12:37 AM

baghdad

Terrorist attacks planned to take place ahead of Christmas foiled: National Security 26 December 2020 11:23 PM

1

KRG Delegation to Visit Parliament, Discuss Ongoing Talks with Baghdad 26 December 2020 06:47 PM

COVID-19-1140x440

Over 30,000 COVID-19 Active Cases Remain in Kurdistan 26 December 2020 06:45 PM

images

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity 26 December 2020 03:39 PM

dce4d6a02294489c8e27a9f921c33de0_L

Khazali Says in Peace with Iraqi Government; Resisting US Continues 26 December 2020 03:27 PM

22f6c9646b8b855e4b2295ac4c9ed154_L

Basra: Five People Killed, Eight Injured in Fight Between Tribes 26 December 2020 02:41 PM

43ba64b5197d04d6771abe7e4d3ee1f9_L

Official Warns of Further Deterioration of Sinjar Security 26 December 2020 02:00 PM

Comments