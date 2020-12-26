Iraq reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in past day

Less than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported on Saturday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported indicating an enhancing epidemic situation in the country.



Only 836 new infections of coronavirus across Iraq were registered, including those reported in the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, while 1,390 patients were discharged from the hospital.



The death toll spiked to 12,767 with 12 new fatalities recorded on Saturday.

Out of 590,779 COVID-19 cases so far confirmed since February, a total of 530,262 people have recovered from the novel virus.