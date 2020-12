A number of people who had plotted to carry out 'terrorist' attacks during the Christmas holiday in Baghdad, have been arrested, the Iraqi National Security said.



Security troops in Diyala and Salahaddin provinces managed to dismantle a "terrorist cell", including a suicide bomber, who had prepared to blow himself up in the capital Baghdad during the Near Year’s occasion.



The National Security said that the five suspects have been referred to the judiciary to take legal actions against them.