KRG Delegation to Visit Parliament, Discuss Ongoing Talks with Baghdad

The negotiating team of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Kurdistan Parliament on Monday to discuss the ongoing dialogue with Baghdad over oil and budgetary disputes.



MP Himdad Sabah told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG negotiating team will brief parliament presidency and head of different parliamentary committees on the latest developments with regard to the negotiations.



The KRG has already expressed commitment to Iraq’s unilaterally passed law of fiscal deficit, and there has been an agreement between the Kurdistan regional government and the federal government of Iraq over the budget bill which is expected to be discussed at the Iraqi parliament in the near future.